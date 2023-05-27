Angus Energy (LON:ANGS) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Shares of Angus Energy plc (LON:ANGS – Get Rating) fell 1.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.10 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.18 ($0.01). 18,087,839 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 27,093,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.19 ($0.01).

Angus Energy Stock Down 4.3 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.55 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83. The firm has a market capitalization of £40.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.75 and a beta of -0.44.

Get Angus Energy alerts:

Insider Activity at Angus Energy

In related news, insider Paul Forrest sold 13,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.02), for a total transaction of £260,000 ($323,383.08). 36.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Angus Energy Company Profile

Angus Energy plc, an investment holding company, engages in the development, production, and distribution of hydrocarbons to third parties in the United Kingdom. It holds 80% interests in the Brockham oil field covering 8.9 km2 and the Lidsey oil field covering 5.3 km2 located in Weald Basin; 51% interests in the Saltfleetby gas field covering 91.8 km2 located in Lincolnshire; and 25% interest in the Balcombe field covering 154 km2 located in Weald Basin, as well as 12.5% interests in the A24 Prospect.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Angus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.