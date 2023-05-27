Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Acquired by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 1,562.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,470 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in AON were worth $4,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AON. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in AON by 13.7% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its stake in shares of AON by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management boosted its position in AON by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 3,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in AON by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in AON by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AON shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of AON from $340.00 to $344.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of AON from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of AON from $313.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of AON from $320.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of AON from $320.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $319.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at AON

AON Trading Down 0.2 %

In other AON news, President Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.55, for a total transaction of $2,516,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 144,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,374,230.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE AON opened at $310.67 on Friday. Aon plc has a one year low of $246.21 and a one year high of $338.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $321.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $311.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.36, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.90.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $5.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.32 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. AON had a net margin of 20.63% and a negative return on equity of 4,553.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 14.41 earnings per share for the current year.

AON Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. AON’s payout ratio is presently 19.74%.

About AON

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It operates through Global Professional Services Firm segment. The Global Professional Services Firm segment involves in the provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, health and wealth through four principal products and services.

Featured Stories

