Armor U.S. Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:ARMR) Shares Up 0.8%

Armor U.S. Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:ARMR – Get Rating) shares rose 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $21.10 and last traded at $21.10. 271 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 7,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.94.
Armor U.S. Equity Index ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.09. The firm has a market cap of $25.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 0.74.
About Armor U.S. Equity Index ETF
The Armor US Equity Index ETF (ARMR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Armor US Equity Total Return index. The fund is passively managed and invests in sectors of the US equity market, selected by a proprietary method and weighted by market-cap. The strategy has the ability to shift portfolio exposure to US Treasury ETFs or cash.
