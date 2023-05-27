Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTF) Short Interest Update

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 321,400 shares, an increase of 39.9% from the April 30th total of 229,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 189.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ASHTF opened at $60.50 on Friday. Ashtead Group has a 1-year low of $39.89 and a 1-year high of $70.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.81 and its 200-day moving average is $60.97.
