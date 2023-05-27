Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTF) Short Interest Update

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 321,400 shares, an increase of 39.9% from the April 30th total of 229,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 189.1 days.

Ashtead Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASHTF opened at $60.50 on Friday. Ashtead Group has a 1-year low of $39.89 and a 1-year high of $70.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.81 and its 200-day moving average is $60.97.

About Ashtead Group

Ashtead Group Plc engages in the provision of equipment rental services. The company offers a full range of construction and industrial equipment. Its specialty product range includes equipment types such as pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

