Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Shares Bought by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) by 76.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Assurant were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Assurant by 353.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Assurant during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Assurant by 453.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Assurant by 103.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

Assurant Stock Performance

NYSE AIZ opened at $124.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $121.83 and a 200 day moving average of $125.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Assurant, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.49 and a twelve month high of $185.97.

Assurant Announces Dividend

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 2.33%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Assurant from $160.00 to $164.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Assurant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Assurant from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Assurant from $133.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.00.

Assurant Profile

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of lifestyle and housing solutions of consumer purchases. It operates through Global Lifestyle and Global Housing segments. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics and appliances, vehicle protection and related services.

Featured Stories

