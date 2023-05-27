Astika Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASKH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Astika Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASKH – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 340.0% from the April 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Astika Price Performance
OTCMKTS ASKH opened at $0.04 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.04. Astika has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.09.
Astika Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Astika (ASKH)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for Astika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.