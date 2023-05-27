ATCO Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) Announces Dividend of $0.36

ATCO Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ACLLF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 27th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.3556 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This is an increase from ATCO’s previous dividend of $0.35.
ATCO Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:ACLLF opened at $31.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.47 and its 200 day moving average is $31.84. ATCO has a fifty-two week low of $28.75 and a fifty-two week high of $38.85.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have recently issued reports on ACLLF. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of ATCO from C$51.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. TD Securities cut their target price on ATCO from C$53.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on ATCO in a report on Thursday, February 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.
About ATCO
ATCO Ltd. engages in the structures and logistics, utilities and ports & transportation logistics business. It operates through the following segments: Structures & Logistics, Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, Neltume Ports and Corporate & Other. The Structures & Logistics segment provides workforce housing, innovative modular facilities, construction, site support services, and logistics and operations management.
