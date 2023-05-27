Atico Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ATCMF) Short Interest Update

Atico Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ATCMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 901,800 shares, an increase of 153.0% from the April 30th total of 356,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15.6 days.
Atico Mining Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ATCMF opened at $0.14 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.17. Atico Mining has a 12 month low of $0.12 and a 12 month high of $0.31.
Atico Mining Company Profile
