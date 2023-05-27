Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAF) Trading Up 0.5%

Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAF – Get Rating) was up 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.08 and last traded at $14.08. Approximately 800 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 1,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.00.

Atos Trading Up 0.5 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.86.

About Atos

Atos SE engages in the provision of digital transformation. It offers end-to-end orchestrated hybrid cloud, big data, business applications and digital workplace solutions. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Bezons, France.

