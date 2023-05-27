Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Stake Raised by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 308,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $55,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 434.6% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Avery Dennison by 98.4% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. 89.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Avery Dennison stock opened at $162.97 on Friday. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1-year low of $151.62 and a 1-year high of $204.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.95.

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 34.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This is an increase from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.10%.

Several brokerages recently commented on AVY. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Avery Dennison from $229.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.29.

In other news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.99, for a total transaction of $160,880.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,761,266.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.99, for a total transaction of $160,880.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,962 shares in the company, valued at $2,761,266.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andres Alberto Lopez sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,055,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,572 shares of company stock valued at $1,909,693. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the Materials and Solutions Group segments. The Materials Group segment manufactures and sells pressure-sensitive label materials, films for graphic and reflective products, performance tapes and other adhesive products for industrial, medical and other applications, as well as fastener solutions.

