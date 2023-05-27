Aviva PLC Acquires 10,725 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Aviva PLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,125 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 10,725 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $12,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Jo Sempels sold 6,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total transaction of $1,896,017.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 730 shares in the company, valued at $215,423. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other McDonald’s news, insider Jo Sempels sold 6,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total transaction of $1,896,017.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,423. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,667 shares of company stock valued at $3,155,167. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Price Performance

NYSE MCD opened at $286.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $287.35 and its 200 day moving average is $275.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.82 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $230.58 and a 1 year high of $298.86.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 124.87% and a net margin of 29.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on MCD. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $306.83.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

