Aviva PLC Acquires 127,289 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 45.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 404,645 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,289 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned about 0.19% of Autodesk worth $14,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 351.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the software company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 71.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,479 shares of the software company’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Autodesk by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,691 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,915 shares of the software company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Autodesk from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $237.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Argus decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $290.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.24.

Autodesk Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $198.90 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.20 and a fifty-two week high of $235.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.62, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.56.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The software company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.55. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 105.43% and a net margin of 16.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Autodesk

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 2,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.75, for a total value of $483,414.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,554 shares in the company, valued at $305,749.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.79, for a total value of $60,190.11. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,533.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 2,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.75, for a total transaction of $483,414.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,749.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,671 shares of company stock worth $2,313,602. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Autodesk Profile

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

Featured Articles

