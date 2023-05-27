Aviva PLC Acquires 2,997 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,256 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,997 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $12,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Western Digital by 292.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 30,302 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 22,573 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 1,535.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,649 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 8,120 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Western Digital by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,869 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Western Digital by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 197,219 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $10,331,000 after acquiring an additional 3,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital stock opened at $39.71 on Friday. Western Digital Co. has a 12-month low of $29.73 and a 12-month high of $63.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of -18.13 and a beta of 1.69.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WDC. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Western Digital in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Western Digital from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Western Digital from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Western Digital from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.67.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the Flash and Hard Disk Drive segments. The Flash segment represents flash-based data storage devices. The Hard Disk Drive segment provides hard disk storage solutions.

