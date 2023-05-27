Aviva PLC Acquires 49,479 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 37.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 182,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,479 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $16,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Ecolab by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 107,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,607,000 after buying an additional 8,782 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 4,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 100.5% during the 4th quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 70,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,220,000 after purchasing an additional 35,192 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 71,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,443,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ECL opened at $166.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $167.00 and a 200 day moving average of $157.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.04 and a 52 week high of $179.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.31, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 52.48%.

ECL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $162.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Ecolab from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Ecolab from $167.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.20.

In other Ecolab news, SVP Gail Peterson sold 934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $163,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,225. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ecolab news, SVP Gail Peterson sold 934 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $163,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,225. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,444,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,886 shares of company stock worth $7,574,618 over the last 90 days. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

