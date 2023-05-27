Aviva PLC Acquires Shares of 566,869 Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 566,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,142,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BN. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth $1,597,154,000. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth $889,171,000. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd bought a new position in shares of Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth $614,866,000. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth $595,699,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth $784,527,000. Institutional investors own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brookfield

In other news, Director Multi-Strategy Mast Brookfield sold 24,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $295,938.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,104,923 shares in the company, valued at $252,414,879.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Brookfield Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BN shares. Credit Suisse Group raised Brookfield from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Brookfield from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Brookfield from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Brookfield from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Brookfield from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Brookfield stock opened at $31.49 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.19. Brookfield Co. has a one year low of $28.25 and a one year high of $54.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.58 billion, a PE ratio of 78.73 and a beta of 1.41.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.00%.

About Brookfield

Brookfield Corp. engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following business segments: Renewable Power and Transition, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Real Estate, and Credit and Insurance Solutions.

Featured Stories

