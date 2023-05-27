Aviva PLC Boosts Holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,645 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned 0.13% of Cboe Global Markets worth $11,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CBOE. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 109.5% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 146.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

Shares of CBOE stock opened at $133.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $137.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.24. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.82 and a 52 week high of $139.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 68.95 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.03. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $471.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 98.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CBOE. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $147.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $147.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Joseph P. Ratterman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.96, for a total value of $2,039,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,074,735.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment includes the options exchange business, which lists trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply listed options.

