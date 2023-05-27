Aviva PLC Boosts Holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $16,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 282,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,379,000 after acquiring an additional 45,689 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 10,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sun Communities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $415,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SUI. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $160.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $151.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sun Communities has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.38.

In other news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 1,500 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.51, for a total value of $222,765.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,994,919. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

SUI stock opened at $128.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $135.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.30. The stock has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.13, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.71. Sun Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.63 and a twelve month high of $172.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($1.42). The business had revenue of $651.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.32 million. Sun Communities had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 2.63%. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. This is a boost from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is presently 215.03%.

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Manufactured Home Communities, Recreational Vehicle, and Marina. The Manufactured Home Communities segment owns, operates, and develops manufactured housing communities and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and developing ground up communities to provide housing solutions.

