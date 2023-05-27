Aviva PLC Boosts Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 41.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,117 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned 0.11% of MarketAxess worth $11,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in MarketAxess during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 101.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 296.5% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at MarketAxess

In related news, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 604 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.58, for a total transaction of $221,414.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,156,223.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other MarketAxess news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.80, for a total value of $89,700.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 7,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,567,572.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.58, for a total transaction of $221,414.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,156,223.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MarketAxess Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of MKTX opened at $279.28 on Friday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $217.44 and a 12-month high of $399.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $329.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $320.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.48 and a beta of 0.79.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.06. MarketAxess had a net margin of 35.23% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The company had revenue of $203.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. MarketAxess’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MarketAxess Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MKTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $288.00 price target on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $341.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. TheStreet raised shares of MarketAxess from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of MarketAxess from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $321.00 to $403.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MarketAxess presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $334.10.

MarketAxess Profile

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc engages in an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It operates through the Americas, Europe, and Asia geographical segments. The company was founded by Richard Mitchell Mcvey on April 11, 2000, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

