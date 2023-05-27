Aviva PLC Buys 101,982 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Aviva PLC increased its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 411,672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,982 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $15,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in General Mills by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,547,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,899 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in General Mills by 56,697.1% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 857,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,703,000 after acquiring an additional 856,126 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in General Mills by 112.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,464,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,791,000 after acquiring an additional 774,961 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in General Mills by 209.9% during the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 790,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,592,000 after acquiring an additional 535,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in General Mills during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,708,000. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
GIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $81.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $84.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.76.
Shares of General Mills stock opened at $84.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.13. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.94 and a 12 month high of $90.89.
General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 14.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.
