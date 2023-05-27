Aviva PLC Cuts Stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Aviva PLC lowered its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 73.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 246,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 676,175 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $12,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 39.0% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 50.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In related news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 269,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total transaction of $3,169,437.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,603,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,862,452. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total value of $54,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 206,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,623,615.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 269,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total value of $3,169,437.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,603,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,862,452. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 511,341 shares of company stock valued at $5,586,327 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $13.65 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $5.84 and a one year high of $14.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.90 billion, a PE ratio of -105.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 2.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.95 and its 200 day moving average is $7.99.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PLTR. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.54.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

