Aviva PLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Aviva PLC decreased its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,714 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $12,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 8,507.7% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 151.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $76.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.45.
Bath & Body Works Stock Performance
Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 9.67% and a negative return on equity of 29.65%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.
Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.32%.
Insider Activity
In other news, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 1,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $62,221.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,487,146.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
Bath & Body Works Profile
Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.
