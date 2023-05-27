Aviva PLC Grows Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 202,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 47,359 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $12,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 246.5% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,967,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $235,857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534,049 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 498.7% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,753,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $83,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460,878 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of American International Group by 269.9% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,369,578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $86,612,000 after acquiring an additional 999,354 shares in the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 202.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 1,437,921 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,272,000 after purchasing an additional 962,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in American International Group by 132.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,327,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,010,000 after purchasing an additional 755,740 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIG stock opened at $54.07 on Friday. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.66 and a fifty-two week high of $64.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.71.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.20. American International Group had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This is a boost from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.71%.

AIG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of American International Group from $71.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of American International Group from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of American International Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on American International Group from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American International Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.07.

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

