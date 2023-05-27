Aviva PLC Grows Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 42.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,187,854 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 355,327 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned about 0.12% of HP worth $16,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its stake in shares of HP by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 873,243 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $31,698,000 after purchasing an additional 413,491 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of HP by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 305,877 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $11,103,000 after purchasing an additional 97,178 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of HP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $892,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of HP by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,651 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total value of $220,440.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,495.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total transaction of $220,440.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,495.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total value of $1,121,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 766,268 shares in the company, valued at $22,612,568.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 53,710 shares of company stock worth $1,588,389. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HPQ opened at $31.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.98. The company has a market capitalization of $30.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.00. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.08 and a 52 week high of $40.79.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. HP had a negative return on equity of 141.20% and a net margin of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.83%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HPQ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on HP in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on HP in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. TheStreet lowered HP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised HP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.69.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

