Aviva PLC Grows Stock Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 63.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 157,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,089 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $13,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 138.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 230.5% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 76.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on SYF. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.53.

Synchrony Financial Stock Up 3.0 %

SYF stock opened at $30.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $26.59 and a 1-year high of $40.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.73. The firm has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.58.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.02). Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 21.68%. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. Research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 16.20%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 25th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Synchrony Financial

In other news, insider Bart Schaller sold 11,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $401,323.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,664 shares in the company, valued at $2,597,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Alberto Casellas sold 39,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $1,426,084.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at $2,531,245.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bart Schaller sold 11,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $401,323.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,597,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm is also involved in managing credit products through the following sales platforms: Home and Auto, Digital, Diversified and Value, Health and Wellness, and Lifestyle. The company was founded on September 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

