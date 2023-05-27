Aviva PLC Grows Stock Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 443,949 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,512 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $11,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,341,531 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,213,856,000 after purchasing an additional 392,821 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 1,220.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,754,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $219,828,000 after acquiring an additional 8,091,570 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 60.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,739,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $194,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904,140 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 35.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,026,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $176,442,000 after buying an additional 1,835,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,370,124 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $172,439,000 after buying an additional 2,574,395 shares in the last quarter. 77.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Marathon Oil

In other Marathon Oil news, CAO Rob L. White sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $114,250.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $899,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Marathon Oil Trading Down 0.3 %

A number of research firms have recently commented on MRO. UBS Group initiated coverage on Marathon Oil in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Marathon Oil from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.06.

Marathon Oil stock opened at $23.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a PE ratio of 5.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.39. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $19.42 and a 12-month high of $33.42.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 34.22% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.83%.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

See Also

