Aviva PLC Has $12.29 Million Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Aviva PLC grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 46.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,678 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,309 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.07% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $12,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 129.9% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $582.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $543.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $527.86.

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $468.94 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $317.06 and a 12 month high of $515.79. The firm has a market cap of $38.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $482.96 and its 200-day moving average is $462.07.

In other news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 10,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total value of $4,892,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 137,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,043,589.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total value of $4,892,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 137,039 shares in the company, valued at $67,043,589.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Lane sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.00, for a total transaction of $484,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,946,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,187 shares of company stock valued at $6,402,047 over the last 90 days. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water Quality Products (Water), Livestock, Poultry, and Dairy (LPD), and Other.

