Aviva PLC Has $13.01 Million Stock Holdings in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Aviva PLC lessened its position in shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) by 64.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,671 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Futu were worth $13,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Futu in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Futu during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Futu during the fourth quarter worth approximately $366,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Futu by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 32,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its stake in Futu by 101.5% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 15,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 7,768 shares during the period. 19.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Futu Stock Up 1.1 %
FUTU stock opened at $38.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.02 and its 200-day moving average is $49.87. Futu Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $28.00 and a twelve month high of $72.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.79.
Futu Company Profile
Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in providing fully digitalized financial services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The company was founded by Leaf Hua Li in December 2007 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.
