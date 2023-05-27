Aviva PLC Has $13.01 Million Stock Holdings in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Aviva PLC lessened its position in shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) by 64.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,671 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Futu were worth $13,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Futu in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Futu during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Futu during the fourth quarter worth approximately $366,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Futu by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 32,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its stake in Futu by 101.5% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 15,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 7,768 shares during the period. 19.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FUTU stock opened at $38.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.02 and its 200-day moving average is $49.87. Futu Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $28.00 and a twelve month high of $72.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.79.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Futu from $27.00 to $32.15 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Futu from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Futu from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Futu from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $44.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.18.

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in providing fully digitalized financial services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The company was founded by Leaf Hua Li in December 2007 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

