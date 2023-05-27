Aviva PLC Has $13.06 Million Stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Aviva PLC reduced its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,653 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $13,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston during the second quarter worth about $29,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 330.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. 89.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LW opened at $109.45 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.56. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $62.62 and a one year high of $115.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a PE ratio of 29.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.53.

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 110.40% and a net margin of 11.27%. Lamb Weston’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.95%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LW. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Lamb Weston from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Lamb Weston from $97.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.40.

In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 4,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $500,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,859 shares in the company, valued at $5,733,785. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

