Aviva PLC Has $13.34 Million Stock Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 38.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 135,542 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,960 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $13,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 7,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 2.6% during the third quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 8,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. SWS Partners increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 0.6% during the third quarter. SWS Partners now owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SNOW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Snowflake from $171.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Snowflake presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.17.

Snowflake Stock Performance

NYSE SNOW opened at $150.01 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.26 and a 52-week high of $205.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.12.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.12). Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.72% and a negative net margin of 37.78%. The company had revenue of $589.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.57 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 60,827 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.26, for a total value of $8,288,287.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,063 shares in the company, valued at $5,867,764.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.27, for a total value of $160,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 152,902 shares in the company, valued at $24,505,603.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 60,827 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.26, for a total transaction of $8,288,287.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,867,764.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 309,301 shares of company stock worth $44,133,577. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Profile

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

