Aviva PLC Has $14.09 Million Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 67.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,738 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,501 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.06% of Dollar General worth $14,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,075,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,176,909,000 after purchasing an additional 46,656 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Dollar General by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,915,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,681,000 after purchasing an additional 17,055 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 333.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,422,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,109 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,254,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,322,000 after buying an additional 32,214 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,053,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,507,000 after acquiring an additional 12,781 shares during the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire purchased 3,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $202.00 per share, for a total transaction of $717,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,104 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,008. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Dollar General Price Performance

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DG. Gordon Haskett lowered Dollar General from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Dollar General from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $288.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $211.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Dollar General from $275.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.82.

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $205.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $214.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.03. The firm has a market cap of $44.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $200.80 and a 1-year high of $261.59.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.02. Dollar General had a return on equity of 40.63% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $10.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.10%.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

