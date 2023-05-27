Aviva PLC Has $14.63 Million Stock Holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Aviva PLC cut its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) by 44.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,787 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $14,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNSL. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth about $2,044,000. Cim LLC raised its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 104.5% during the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after buying an additional 3,056 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,107,000. 85.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KNSL shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Compass Point lowered shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $334.00.

NYSE:KNSL opened at $307.21 on Friday. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $202.00 and a 1-year high of $345.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 38.89 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $319.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $300.75.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $299.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.84 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 28.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is 7.09%.

In related news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.69, for a total value of $1,129,415.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,689 shares in the company, valued at $99,933,543.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.69, for a total value of $1,129,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,689 shares in the company, valued at $99,933,543.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Brian D. Haney sold 5,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.92, for a total value of $1,828,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 74,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,790,271.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,180 shares of company stock valued at $6,194,452. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

