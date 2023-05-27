Aviva PLC Has $16.07 Million Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Aviva PLC lessened its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 223,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,067 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $16,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Aflac by 534.9% during the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $32,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,887.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 18,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $1,241,557.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,441,730.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $32,225.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,887.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,582 shares of company stock valued at $7,647,192 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Aflac Price Performance

AFL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Aflac from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on Aflac from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Aflac in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Aflac from $73.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.22.

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $64.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.57. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $52.07 and a 1-year high of $74.01. The stock has a market cap of $38.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.93.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.15. Aflac had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 22.90%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

About Aflac

(Get Rating)

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the following segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Featured Stories

