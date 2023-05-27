Aviva PLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Aviva PLC raised its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 178,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,312 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned 0.14% of Clorox worth $11,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Clorox in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Avengers Inc. lifted its holdings in Clorox by 86.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Clorox by 1,907.1% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLX opened at $159.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 274.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.30. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $120.50 and a 12-month high of $178.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $162.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.40.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 114.67%. Clorox’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CLX. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Clorox from $137.00 to $151.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Clorox from $148.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Clorox from $147.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.54.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

