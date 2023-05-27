Aviva PLC Lowers Holdings in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Aviva PLC trimmed its holdings in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) by 35.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,907 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,770 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned 0.06% of Winnebago Industries worth $13,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WGO. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 143.9% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,059,915 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,398,000 after acquiring an additional 625,400 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,807,506 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $151,689,000 after acquiring an additional 338,099 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 177.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 477,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,408,000 after acquiring an additional 305,200 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,886,158 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $100,363,000 after acquiring an additional 255,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 78.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 398,663 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,010,000 after acquiring an additional 175,756 shares in the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Winnebago Industries

In other Winnebago Industries news, SVP Christopher David West sold 7,210 shares of Winnebago Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.61, for a total value of $408,158.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,383 shares in the company, valued at $1,436,931.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.92% of the company’s stock.

Winnebago Industries Stock Up 1.0 %

WGO stock opened at $58.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.00 and a 12 month high of $70.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.92.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The construction company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $866.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.72 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 28.67%. Winnebago Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.14 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Winnebago Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $76.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.33.

About Winnebago Industries

(Get Rating)

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of recreational vehicles and marine products. It operates through the following business segments: Towable, Motorhome, and Marine. The Towable segment includes non-motorized vehicles that are designed to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, and vans and are used as temporary living quarters for recreational travel.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.