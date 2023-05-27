Aviva PLC Purchases 49,514 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 1,196.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,654 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,514 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $11,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Darling Ingredients

In related news, Director Charles L. Adair purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.15 per share, with a total value of $27,075.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 36,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,236.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Charles L. Adair purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.15 per share, with a total value of $27,075.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 36,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,236.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry Barden purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.74 per share, for a total transaction of $191,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,066,115.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 4,400 shares of company stock valued at $266,958. 2.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Darling Ingredients Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DAR opened at $63.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.09 and a 200-day moving average of $63.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.77 and a 12 month high of $87.59.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 19.99%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DAR has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.08.

Darling Ingredients Profile

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

Featured Stories

