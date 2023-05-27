Aviva PLC Raises Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 187,966 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,637 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned 0.08% of Best Buy worth $13,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,161,759 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,657,087,000 after acquiring an additional 131,280 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,350,936 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $664,704,000 after buying an additional 1,169,374 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,945,507 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $439,930,000 after buying an additional 2,099,663 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,720,949 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $338,235,000 after buying an additional 236,513 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,672,121 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $333,796,000 after buying an additional 168,940 shares during the period. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on BBY. UBS Group increased their price objective on Best Buy from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Best Buy from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group cut Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Best Buy from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Best Buy from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Best Buy Stock Up 4.3 %

In other Best Buy news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 5,500 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total value of $402,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,037,409.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Best Buy news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 25,511 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $1,988,582.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 364,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,376,995.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Damien Harmon sold 5,500 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total value of $402,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,037,409.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,774 shares of company stock valued at $4,477,413. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

BBY stock opened at $74.33 on Friday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $93.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.60 and a 200 day moving average of $79.01.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Best Buy had a return on equity of 51.95% and a net margin of 2.93%. The company had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 62.27%.

Best Buy Profile

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.