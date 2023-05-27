Aviva PLC Raises Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 444,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,673 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $13,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,547,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,734,103,000 after purchasing an additional 792,580 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,576,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,019,522,000 after acquiring an additional 557,311 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.2% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,415,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $972,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507,964 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,453,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $474,384,000 after purchasing an additional 133,890 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,192,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $481,741,000 after purchasing an additional 721,901 shares in the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of FITB opened at $25.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.39. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.11 and a 52-week high of $40.07.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 16.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.15%.

Insider Activity at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other news, Director Evan Bayh bought 5,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.82 per share, with a total value of $124,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 73,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,829,234. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Evan Bayh purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.82 per share, with a total value of $124,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 73,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,234. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary R. Heminger acquired 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.82 per share, with a total value of $885,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 127,043 shares in the company, valued at $3,407,293.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth and Asset Management.

Featured Stories

