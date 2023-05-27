Aviva PLC Raises Stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 136.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 195,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 112,913 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.07% of Brown & Brown worth $11,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BRO. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,267,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the first quarter worth about $354,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 37.1% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 608.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,135,000 after buying an additional 37,278 shares in the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BRO shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $62.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Brown & Brown currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.64.

Brown & Brown Trading Down 0.3 %

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

Shares of BRO stock opened at $62.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.82 and a fifty-two week high of $68.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.01%.

Brown & Brown Profile

(Get Rating)

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

Featured Stories

