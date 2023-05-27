Aviva PLC Reduces Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Aviva PLC lessened its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 328 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $15,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 125.6% in the third quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 13,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 7,635 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 311.4% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 35,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,119,000 after purchasing an additional 26,816 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

Shares of EXR stock opened at $146.58 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.22. The company has a market cap of $19.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.97 and a 12-month high of $216.52.

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

Extra Space Storage ( NYSE:EXR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $506.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.39 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 43.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is presently 101.89%.

Insider Transactions at Extra Space Storage

In related news, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 6,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.88, for a total value of $1,018,225.20. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 82,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,379,867.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 6,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.88, for a total value of $1,018,225.20. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 82,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,379,867.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.75, for a total value of $107,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,405 shares in the company, valued at $1,061,628.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,440 shares of company stock valued at $2,172,313. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EXR shares. Bank of America started coverage on Extra Space Storage in a report on Monday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Raymond James raised shares of Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $190.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.56.

About Extra Space Storage

(Get Rating)

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.