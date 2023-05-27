Aviva PLC Sells 18,269 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Aviva PLC lowered its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 36.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,137 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 18,269 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $13,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 485.5% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 110.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 91.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BorgWarner during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in BorgWarner during the third quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Stock Performance

Shares of BWA opened at $47.17 on Friday. BorgWarner Inc. has a one year low of $31.14 and a one year high of $51.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.87 and a 200 day moving average of $45.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.41.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.85%. BorgWarner’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BorgWarner from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on BorgWarner from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BorgWarner presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BorgWarner news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 7,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total transaction of $318,839.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 76,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,397,802.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.05, for a total transaction of $153,150.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 159,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,129,406.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 7,173 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total transaction of $318,839.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,397,802.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,062 shares of company stock valued at $1,627,233. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

