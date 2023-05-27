Aviva PLC Sells 20,994 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Aviva PLC trimmed its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 67.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,071 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 20,994 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $15,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 168 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 6,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. 97.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.39, for a total value of $65,684.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,574,310.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Performance

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRL. Citigroup dropped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Guggenheim raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $233.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.73.

CRL stock opened at $194.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $195.98 and a 200-day moving average of $217.99. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.22 and a 12-month high of $262.00.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 12.13%. Charles River Laboratories International’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Charles River Laboratories International

(Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.