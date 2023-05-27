Aviva PLC Sells 7,469 Shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Aviva PLC decreased its holdings in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) by 36.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,469 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned 0.05% of ArcBest worth $15,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARCB. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of ArcBest by 190.6% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 462 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 103.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ArcBest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of ArcBest during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

Get ArcBest alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on ArcBest from $90.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on ArcBest from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on ArcBest from $138.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on ArcBest from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ArcBest in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ArcBest has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.25.

ArcBest Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ARCB opened at $87.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.46. ArcBest Co. has a 52 week low of $66.35 and a 52 week high of $104.87.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. ArcBest had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The business’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.08 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ArcBest Co. will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ArcBest Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.06%.

About ArcBest

(Get Rating)

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.