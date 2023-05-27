AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,774 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $1,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AXS. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in AXIS Capital by 447.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of AXIS Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AXIS Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in AXIS Capital by 97.5% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AXIS Capital during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on AXS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AXIS Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AXIS Capital in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on AXIS Capital from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on AXIS Capital from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

AXIS Capital Stock Performance

Shares of AXIS Capital stock opened at $52.69 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.62. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a one year low of $48.32 and a one year high of $63.99.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.44. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 7.74 EPS for the current year.

AXIS Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.43%.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance, and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

