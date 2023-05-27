AXQ Capital LP Acquires New Holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,990 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Textron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Textron by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Textron during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in shares of Textron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Textron during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TXT stock opened at $62.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.79. Textron Inc. has a one year low of $57.11 and a one year high of $76.11.

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.98%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TXT shares. Vertical Research cut Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Textron in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Textron in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Textron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages a global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Textron eAviation.

