AXQ Capital LP Acquires New Shares in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 12,156 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Old National Bancorp by 50.0% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its stake in Old National Bancorp by 472.0% during the third quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,836 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Old National Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Old National Bancorp by 54.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Old National Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO James C. Ryan III acquired 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.22 per share, with a total value of $100,204.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 625,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,638,306.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James C. Ryan III acquired 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.22 per share, with a total value of $100,204.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 625,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,638,306.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John V. Moran acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.85 per share, for a total transaction of $49,625.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,625. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 23,200 shares of company stock valued at $317,679. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Old National Bancorp Stock Performance

ONB has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Old National Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Old National Bancorp from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet cut Old National Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Old National Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

NASDAQ:ONB opened at $12.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Old National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.66 and a 12 month high of $20.19.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $457.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.00 million. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. Old National Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Old National Bancorp will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old National Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 27.86%.

Old National Bancorp Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The firm’s Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

