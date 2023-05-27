AXQ Capital LP Acquires Shares of 15,003 Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI)

AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 154.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 18.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 8.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. 51.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Price Performance

Sinclair Broadcast Group stock opened at $15.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $996.03 million, a P/E ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.42. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.64 and a 1 year high of $25.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.23 and a 200-day moving average of $17.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Dividend Announcement

Sinclair Broadcast Group ( NASDAQ:SBGI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $960.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.81 million. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 7.32%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.33%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on SBGI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.17.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company engaged in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offer programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.

Featured Stories

