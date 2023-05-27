AXQ Capital LP Buys New Holdings in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRDO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Perdoceo Education by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,332,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,624,000 after buying an additional 409,013 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Perdoceo Education by 229.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 514,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,062,000 after buying an additional 358,361 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Perdoceo Education by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 528,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after buying an additional 271,060 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Perdoceo Education by 142.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 450,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,263,000 after buying an additional 265,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Perdoceo Education by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 591,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,091,000 after buying an additional 185,069 shares in the last quarter. 91.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Perdoceo Education

In other news, SVP David C. Czeszewski sold 11,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $140,168.71. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 100,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,401.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP David C. Czeszewski sold 11,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $140,168.71. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 100,533 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,401.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Todd S. Nelson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total value of $331,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 941,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,484,343.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,671 shares of company stock worth $1,376,109 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.73% of the company’s stock.

Perdoceo Education Stock Performance

Shares of PRDO opened at $11.93 on Friday. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 52 week low of $9.87 and a 52 week high of $15.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $805.28 million, a P/E ratio of 8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.20.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 13.88%. The firm had revenue of $195.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on PRDO. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Perdoceo Education from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Perdoceo Education in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

About Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU) segments. The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

