AXQ Capital LP Buys New Position in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Coty by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,475,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,888,000 after buying an additional 440,975 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Coty by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 187,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 3,987 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Coty by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 48,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 8,377 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in shares of Coty by 111.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 138,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 73,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Coty by 168.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,406,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,887,000 after purchasing an additional 883,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Coty Stock Performance

Coty stock opened at $11.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.14. The company has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Coty Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.19 and a fifty-two week high of $12.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Coty had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Coty Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Coty in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Coty from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Coty in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.44.

Coty Company Profile

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focus on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

