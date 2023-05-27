AXQ Capital LP Buys New Shares in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,571 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amdocs during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amdocs during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Amdocs during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 2,014.0% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOX opened at $96.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.42 and a 200-day moving average of $91.24. Amdocs Limited has a 12 month low of $76.79 and a 12 month high of $97.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is presently 39.64%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DOX shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Amdocs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Amdocs from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Amdocs from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.50.

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, MO.

