AXQ Capital LP Buys New Shares in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)

AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,887 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,119,000. TT International Asset Management LTD acquired a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,326,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 214.4% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,651,582 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $22,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,297 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 120.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,687,400 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $23,320,000 after acquiring an additional 923,200 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,719,000. 24.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AngloGold Ashanti alerts:

AngloGold Ashanti Stock Down 0.0 %

AU opened at $23.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.43. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a 1-year low of $11.94 and a 1-year high of $30.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AngloGold Ashanti Profile

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AU shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. HSBC lowered shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Investec lowered shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

(Get Rating)

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. engages in the exploration, mining, and production of gold. It operates through the following business segments: Africa, Australia, and Americas. The Africa segment consists of Ghana, Guinea, the DRC (Democratic Republic of the Congo), and Tanzania. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, and projects in Colombia and the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AngloGold Ashanti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngloGold Ashanti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.